Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy Funky Cottage in the Heart of The Charming Claremont Village! Walking distance to Schools, The Claremont Colleges, Shops, Restaurants, Parks and the Metrolink Station. The covered front porch opens to the living room, featuring a breakfast counter and kitchen. The rear door leads you to the covered car port and a large side patio for California style entertaining. 2 small bedrooms are off the living room.