2041 New Haven Ave

APPLICATION PENDING... Welcome home! This North Claremont Bungalows home is immaculate. End unit and turnkey, ready for you to move right in. This home boasts an open, light and airy floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining and living room. The kitchen is open with all appliances including a refrigerator. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans and two full bathrooms. You will have a two-car attached garage, private back patio to enjoy your morning coffee or summer barbecues and a community park with a playground and picnic table. Shopping, schools, transportation, the Claremont Village and 210 freeway nearby.