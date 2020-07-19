All apartments in Claremont
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2041 New Haven Ave

2041 New Haven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2041 New Haven Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
garage
APPLICATION PENDING... Welcome home! This North Claremont Bungalows home is immaculate. End unit and turnkey, ready for you to move right in. This home boasts an open, light and airy floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining and living room. The kitchen is open with all appliances including a refrigerator. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans and two full bathrooms. You will have a two-car attached garage, private back patio to enjoy your morning coffee or summer barbecues and a community park with a playground and picnic table. Shopping, schools, transportation, the Claremont Village and 210 freeway nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 New Haven Ave have any available units?
2041 New Haven Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 2041 New Haven Ave have?
Some of 2041 New Haven Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 New Haven Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2041 New Haven Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 New Haven Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2041 New Haven Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 2041 New Haven Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2041 New Haven Ave offers parking.
Does 2041 New Haven Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 New Haven Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 New Haven Ave have a pool?
No, 2041 New Haven Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2041 New Haven Ave have accessible units?
No, 2041 New Haven Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 New Haven Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 New Haven Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2041 New Haven Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2041 New Haven Ave has units with air conditioning.
