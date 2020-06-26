1977 Lock Haven Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Conveniently located near walking/biking trails, Sumner school and freeway access, this super sharp, newly renovated one level home is located in the Lock Haven community. Enter the home through a private gated front garden area or from the two car garage. A bright and airy floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious living room with a brick gas log fireplace and dining area. The newly remodeled kitchen boasts all new cabinets, Quartz counter tops, large pantry for storage, new stainless-steel appliances including a microwave, stove, dishwasher and bright breakfast area. The large master suite offers vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and access to the back patio. There are two* more bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom. *Third bedroom has built-ins for in-home office, however owners will convert to a closet if desired. Inside laundry. Sliding patio doors off the living room and master bedroom lead to a large covered patio in a quiet private setting. Other great features include fresh paint and new wood flooring, new light fixtures, new bathrooms, new carpet in bedrooms, central air and heating and a two-car garage. The 19 unit community offers a sparkling pool and spa perfect for year-round relaxation! Water, garbage, and lawn maintenance included.