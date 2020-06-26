All apartments in Claremont
Claremont, CA
1977 Lock Haven Way
1977 Lock Haven Way

1977 Lockhaven Way · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Lockhaven Way, Claremont, CA 91711
Sumner

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Conveniently located near walking/biking trails, Sumner school and freeway access, this super sharp, newly renovated one level home is located in the Lock Haven community. Enter the home through a private gated front garden area or from the two car garage. A bright and airy floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious living room with a brick gas log fireplace and dining area. The newly remodeled kitchen boasts all new cabinets, Quartz counter tops, large pantry for storage, new stainless-steel appliances including a microwave, stove, dishwasher and bright breakfast area. The large master suite offers vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and access to the back patio. There are two* more bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom. *Third bedroom has built-ins for in-home office, however owners will convert to a closet if desired. Inside laundry. Sliding patio doors off the living room and master bedroom lead to a large covered patio in a quiet private setting. Other great features include fresh paint and new wood flooring, new light fixtures, new bathrooms, new carpet in bedrooms, central air and heating and a two-car garage. The 19 unit community offers a sparkling pool and spa perfect for year-round relaxation! Water, garbage, and lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Lock Haven Way have any available units?
1977 Lock Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1977 Lock Haven Way have?
Some of 1977 Lock Haven Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Lock Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Lock Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Lock Haven Way pet-friendly?
No, 1977 Lock Haven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 1977 Lock Haven Way offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Lock Haven Way offers parking.
Does 1977 Lock Haven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 Lock Haven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Lock Haven Way have a pool?
Yes, 1977 Lock Haven Way has a pool.
Does 1977 Lock Haven Way have accessible units?
No, 1977 Lock Haven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Lock Haven Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1977 Lock Haven Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Lock Haven Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1977 Lock Haven Way has units with air conditioning.
