1431 N Mountain Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:50 AM

1431 N Mountain Avenue

1431 N Mountain Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1431 N Mountain Ave, Claremont, CA 91711
Condit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HUGE PRICE IMPROVEMENT and recently refreshed landscaping, paint and more. Welcome to 1431 N Mountain Avenue, a custom remodeled single story 4 bedroom home in the heart of Claremont. Enter into the open concept floorplan with spacious living areas and all new paint. The remodeled kitchen includes custom cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless appliances with breakfast nook. The oversized living room has a fireplace and dining area with granite island and all new paint to make this home light and bright and ready for the next owner. Step down to the family room with views of the backyard and space to entertain or relax with family or guests. The family room has access to the two car attached garage as well as doors to the outdoor covered patio. Four bedrooms all that include new paint, with a master bathroom that was recently remodeled. The home is open concept with rooms that flow from one to the other. It is the ideal floor plan for large families and for someone that loves to entertain and host friends and family. The large lot has multiple sitting/play areas with room for pets, a garden, and more. RECENT UPGRADES include: Refreshed garage door with added door access to home, added bathroom off kitchen, custom turf and landscaping projects in the front and back yards. Located in short walking distance to Claremont Schools, The Claremont Colleges and many local restaurants and shops. Enjoy the local areas for jogging and biking with easy access to the near freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 N Mountain Avenue have any available units?
1431 N Mountain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1431 N Mountain Avenue have?
Some of 1431 N Mountain Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 N Mountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1431 N Mountain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 N Mountain Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 N Mountain Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1431 N Mountain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1431 N Mountain Avenue offers parking.
Does 1431 N Mountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 N Mountain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 N Mountain Avenue have a pool?
No, 1431 N Mountain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1431 N Mountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1431 N Mountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 N Mountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 N Mountain Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 N Mountain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 N Mountain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
