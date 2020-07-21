Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HUGE PRICE IMPROVEMENT and recently refreshed landscaping, paint and more. Welcome to 1431 N Mountain Avenue, a custom remodeled single story 4 bedroom home in the heart of Claremont. Enter into the open concept floorplan with spacious living areas and all new paint. The remodeled kitchen includes custom cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless appliances with breakfast nook. The oversized living room has a fireplace and dining area with granite island and all new paint to make this home light and bright and ready for the next owner. Step down to the family room with views of the backyard and space to entertain or relax with family or guests. The family room has access to the two car attached garage as well as doors to the outdoor covered patio. Four bedrooms all that include new paint, with a master bathroom that was recently remodeled. The home is open concept with rooms that flow from one to the other. It is the ideal floor plan for large families and for someone that loves to entertain and host friends and family. The large lot has multiple sitting/play areas with room for pets, a garden, and more. RECENT UPGRADES include: Refreshed garage door with added door access to home, added bathroom off kitchen, custom turf and landscaping projects in the front and back yards. Located in short walking distance to Claremont Schools, The Claremont Colleges and many local restaurants and shops. Enjoy the local areas for jogging and biking with easy access to the near freeways.