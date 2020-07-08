All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 125 W 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
125 W 8th St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

125 W 8th St

125 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

125 8th Street, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Colleges

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
125 W 8th St - Property Id: 273781

Rarely listed Claremont Village property now available. House for rent is 1100 sq ft with kitchen, granite counters, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, with open living concept. First floor has one bedroom space. Loft space offers a 2nd bedroom. Large living room with cathedral ceiling. One block from the Claremont Colleges. Convenient location that is 5 minute walking to village shops and restaurants. Convenient for professors, students, and staff that work at/attend the Claremont Colleges. Great lifestyle right in the center of everything. Backyard has half basketball court (can also be used as large patio area). Use of small storage shed. 2 assigned parking spots for 125 resident(s). See Lot Delineation picture. No Pets. Note: This is an unfurnished rental. Pictures are for illustration only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273781
Property Id 273781

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5758968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W 8th St have any available units?
125 W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 125 W 8th St have?
Some of 125 W 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
125 W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 125 W 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 125 W 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 125 W 8th St offers parking.
Does 125 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 125 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 125 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 125 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 W 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 W 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 W 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University