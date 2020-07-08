Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking

125 W 8th St - Property Id: 273781



Rarely listed Claremont Village property now available. House for rent is 1100 sq ft with kitchen, granite counters, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, with open living concept. First floor has one bedroom space. Loft space offers a 2nd bedroom. Large living room with cathedral ceiling. One block from the Claremont Colleges. Convenient location that is 5 minute walking to village shops and restaurants. Convenient for professors, students, and staff that work at/attend the Claremont Colleges. Great lifestyle right in the center of everything. Backyard has half basketball court (can also be used as large patio area). Use of small storage shed. 2 assigned parking spots for 125 resident(s). See Lot Delineation picture. No Pets. Note: This is an unfurnished rental. Pictures are for illustration only.

No Pets Allowed



