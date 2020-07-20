101 Cornell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to classy, convenient, Claremont living! Walking distance to entertainment,restaurants, movies, shopping, transportation and more! 2 story beauty with office/library/possible bedroom (no closet) downstairs, complete with beautiful built-ins and 3/4 bath! Washer and dryer are downstairs! Upstairs you will find open and warm dining area, family room and kitchen! Plenty of room to entertain! Cozy balcony off of family room is large enough for seating and BBQ! Kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with custom built-ins! Also, a built in linen area! Master bath has double sinks and separate toilet area! Secondary bedroom is good-size with custom closet built-ins and plantation shutters! Hall bath is a full bath! Beautiful stainless steel refrigerator and washer and front loading dryer, 3 bar stools are included with no warranty or guarantee! 2 car attached garage with storage! What are you waiting for?