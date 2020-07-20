All apartments in Claremont
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:55 AM

101 Cornell Avenue

Location

101 Cornell Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to classy, convenient, Claremont living! Walking distance to entertainment,restaurants, movies, shopping, transportation and more! 2 story beauty with office/library/possible bedroom (no closet) downstairs, complete with beautiful built-ins and 3/4 bath! Washer and dryer are downstairs! Upstairs you will find open and warm dining area, family room and kitchen! Plenty of room to entertain! Cozy balcony off of family room is large enough for seating and BBQ! Kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with custom built-ins! Also, a built in linen area! Master bath has double sinks and separate toilet area! Secondary bedroom is good-size with custom closet built-ins and plantation shutters! Hall bath is a full bath! Beautiful stainless steel refrigerator and washer and front loading dryer, 3 bar stools are included with no warranty or guarantee! 2 car attached garage with storage! What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Cornell Avenue have any available units?
101 Cornell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 101 Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 101 Cornell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 Cornell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 101 Cornell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 Cornell Avenue offers parking.
Does 101 Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Cornell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Cornell Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Cornell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Cornell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Cornell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Cornell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
