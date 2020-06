Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1851 sf single family home, located on a dead end street, off of Old Auburn Road. Living room/formal dining room combo, kitchen with dining area opens up to the family room.Laundry room, garage door opener,fireplace, ceiling fan, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, patio in the rear yard. Master bedroom has access to the rear yard. Tenant pays all utilities. PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Appointments to see are given to applicants.