Chino, CA
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Villa Serena Senior Apartments

11401 Central Ave · (909) 487-2916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 080 · Avail. now

$1,305

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 098 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,320

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 027 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,405

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Serena Senior Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
pool table
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is in a garden like setting, centrally located close to shopping, medical centers, malls, dining, and the Chino Senior Center. Being close to everything you need, and with the benefit of scheduled on-site activities and organized off-site trips, Villa Serena allows you to make retirement the most enjoyable time of your life.

Experience senior living at its best. Our seven floor plans have been carefully crafted for your comfort. The standard features in our one and two bedroom apartment homes include spacious walk-in closets, central air and heating, and a personal balcony or patio. Select homes have granite counters, microwaves, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Pets are always welcome at Villa Serena Senior Apartments.

Villa Serena Senior Apartments offers many amenities for the active senior. Cool off in our shimmering pool, unwind in our soothing spa, or use our helpful laundry facility to finish those daily chores. Feel comfortable knowing that we have on-site maintenance and management. Give us a call and schedule your personal tour; we would love to show you your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One bedroom $200 Two bedroom $350
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Maximum adult weight is 25 pounds. Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $40 per month
Cats
rent: $30 per month
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

