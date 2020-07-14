Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access key fob access package receiving pool table

One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is in a garden like setting, centrally located close to shopping, medical centers, malls, dining, and the Chino Senior Center. Being close to everything you need, and with the benefit of scheduled on-site activities and organized off-site trips, Villa Serena allows you to make retirement the most enjoyable time of your life.



Experience senior living at its best. Our seven floor plans have been carefully crafted for your comfort. The standard features in our one and two bedroom apartment homes include spacious walk-in closets, central air and heating, and a personal balcony or patio. Select homes have granite counters, microwaves, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and wood-style plank flooring. Pets are always welcome at Villa Serena Senior Apartments.



Villa Serena Senior Apartments offers many amenities for the active senior. Cool off in our shimmering pool, unwind in our soothing spa, or use our helpful laundry facility to finish those daily chores. Feel comfortable knowing that we have on-site maintenance and management. Give us a call and schedule your personal tour; we would love to show you your new home.