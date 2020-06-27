All apartments in Chino
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

8786 Festival St

8786 Festival St · No Longer Available
Location

8786 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8786 FESTIVAL ST CHINO (4 BED/ 3.5 BATH) - Welcome to Festival! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home was built in 2018. Everything is new and updated! The spacious home features 2,460 square feet of living space. Inside you'll find 2 master bedrooms, one upstairs, one down, each with it's own private bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms, another shared bath, and a laundry room! You'll also find a loft and balcony to enjoy! The home has all the modern features including, smart thermostats and the ring doorbell. Out back you'll find your private backyard with patio. Perfect for entertaining! Close to excellent schools, this home is everything you've been looking for!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please note property has Solar Panels. Electricity will remain in owners name and tenant to pay $150 monthly for electricity.
LANDSCAPING: HOA will take care of the front yard. Tenant responsible for the backyard.
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed with higher deposit. Submit photo with application.

(RLNE5024085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8786 Festival St have any available units?
8786 Festival St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8786 Festival St have?
Some of 8786 Festival St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8786 Festival St currently offering any rent specials?
8786 Festival St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8786 Festival St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8786 Festival St is pet friendly.
Does 8786 Festival St offer parking?
No, 8786 Festival St does not offer parking.
Does 8786 Festival St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8786 Festival St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8786 Festival St have a pool?
No, 8786 Festival St does not have a pool.
Does 8786 Festival St have accessible units?
No, 8786 Festival St does not have accessible units.
Does 8786 Festival St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8786 Festival St does not have units with dishwashers.
