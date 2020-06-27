Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8786 FESTIVAL ST CHINO (4 BED/ 3.5 BATH) - Welcome to Festival! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home was built in 2018. Everything is new and updated! The spacious home features 2,460 square feet of living space. Inside you'll find 2 master bedrooms, one upstairs, one down, each with it's own private bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms, another shared bath, and a laundry room! You'll also find a loft and balcony to enjoy! The home has all the modern features including, smart thermostats and the ring doorbell. Out back you'll find your private backyard with patio. Perfect for entertaining! Close to excellent schools, this home is everything you've been looking for!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please note property has Solar Panels. Electricity will remain in owners name and tenant to pay $150 monthly for electricity.

LANDSCAPING: HOA will take care of the front yard. Tenant responsible for the backyard.

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed with higher deposit. Submit photo with application.



