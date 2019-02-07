All apartments in Chino
8249 Garden Gate St.

Location

8249 Garden Gate St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in The Preserve - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Beautiful home located in The Preserve! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a dual sided fireplace, large kitchen with dual pantry, large laundry room and designer touches throughout. The first floor is adorned with gorgeous porcelain flooring that looks like slate tile, while the stairway and upper floor features luxurious hardwood floors. The tranquil patio is beyond peaceful, and perfect for relaxing in the afternoon shade. The glorious amenities of The Preserve are also included; pool, parks, Parkhouse, gym, BBQ, theater, and MORE! This home is right across from the top rated, much sought after, Cal Aero Preserve Academy...the local K-8 school !!!

Sorry, no pets at this property.
_____________________________________________________________

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

No Pet Policy

Requirements -
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income

Apply online at www.TKGPM.com "Rental Application" tab

714 598-4818

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8249 Garden Gate St. have any available units?
8249 Garden Gate St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8249 Garden Gate St. have?
Some of 8249 Garden Gate St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8249 Garden Gate St. currently offering any rent specials?
8249 Garden Gate St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8249 Garden Gate St. pet-friendly?
No, 8249 Garden Gate St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8249 Garden Gate St. offer parking?
Yes, 8249 Garden Gate St. offers parking.
Does 8249 Garden Gate St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8249 Garden Gate St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8249 Garden Gate St. have a pool?
Yes, 8249 Garden Gate St. has a pool.
Does 8249 Garden Gate St. have accessible units?
No, 8249 Garden Gate St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8249 Garden Gate St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8249 Garden Gate St. does not have units with dishwashers.
