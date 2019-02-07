8249 Garden Gate St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in The Preserve - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Beautiful home located in The Preserve! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a dual sided fireplace, large kitchen with dual pantry, large laundry room and designer touches throughout. The first floor is adorned with gorgeous porcelain flooring that looks like slate tile, while the stairway and upper floor features luxurious hardwood floors. The tranquil patio is beyond peaceful, and perfect for relaxing in the afternoon shade. The glorious amenities of The Preserve are also included; pool, parks, Parkhouse, gym, BBQ, theater, and MORE! This home is right across from the top rated, much sought after, Cal Aero Preserve Academy...the local K-8 school !!!



Sorry, no pets at this property.

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities



No Pet Policy



Requirements -

- 620 and above credit score

- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income

- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income



Apply online at www.TKGPM.com "Rental Application" tab



714 598-4818



