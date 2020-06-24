All apartments in Chino
7903 Southpoint Street

7903 Southpoint Street · No Longer Available
Location

7903 Southpoint Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Nestled in the jewel-of-Chino community of the Preserve is this beautiful 4-bedroom, 3 bathrooms cul-de-sac lot single family home like detached condo! Boasting around 2000+ square feet of living space with a large 2 car garage, this home has amazing potential for any new tenants coming in. Downstairs has a half bathroom along with a spacious kitchen and great room. All 4 Bedrooms are upstairs including the master suite with large master bath which features a large double vanity, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Additionally, tenants will not only have access to all of the amenities that the Preserve community offers, including pools, clubhouse access, gym, parks, and more, but also have additional swimming pool and SPA right on the corner of the small community. This property truly is a shining gem among homes! Contact now to set a showing appointment! Pets are allowed but limited size and numbers, submit photo(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

