Chino, CA
6944 Silverado Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

6944 Silverado Street

6944 Silverado St · No Longer Available
Location

6944 Silverado St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful new Stone Brook Community home located in a prime location of Chino area. This home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Bright and open floor plan. The home lets in lots of natural lighting, natural sunlight feel to the home. Gorgeous kitchen comes with an island, Quartz counter top with gorgeous full backsplash, Energy Star Qualified stainless steel appliances, and multiple spacious white linen cabinets for convenience. Upgraded custom tile flooring at entire downstairs. Upstairs master suite comes with roomy walk-in closet, spacious bathtub, and a shower that is separate from the bathtub. All bedroom has walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with cabinets in a separate room. Home also comes modern tank-less water heater. 2 car attached garage. Home has nice and spacious private patio area that is great for entertaining guest with reduced maintenance. The Stone Brook Community has community pool and private streets. Conveniently located near the Chino Hills Shoppes, great parks, and a great school district. Directions - From the 71 take the Grand/Edison exit and go East. Grand will become Edison, left on Fern, make right turn at Bonanza(New Stone Brook Community), and make left turn to Silverado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6944 Silverado Street have any available units?
6944 Silverado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6944 Silverado Street have?
Some of 6944 Silverado Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6944 Silverado Street currently offering any rent specials?
6944 Silverado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6944 Silverado Street pet-friendly?
No, 6944 Silverado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6944 Silverado Street offer parking?
Yes, 6944 Silverado Street offers parking.
Does 6944 Silverado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6944 Silverado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6944 Silverado Street have a pool?
Yes, 6944 Silverado Street has a pool.
Does 6944 Silverado Street have accessible units?
No, 6944 Silverado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6944 Silverado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6944 Silverado Street has units with dishwashers.
