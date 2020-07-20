6944 Silverado Street

Amenities

Beautiful new Stone Brook Community home located in a prime location of Chino area. This home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Bright and open floor plan. The home lets in lots of natural lighting, natural sunlight feel to the home. Gorgeous kitchen comes with an island, Quartz counter top with gorgeous full backsplash, Energy Star Qualified stainless steel appliances, and multiple spacious white linen cabinets for convenience. Upgraded custom tile flooring at entire downstairs. Upstairs master suite comes with roomy walk-in closet, spacious bathtub, and a shower that is separate from the bathtub. All bedroom has walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with cabinets in a separate room. Home also comes modern tank-less water heater. 2 car attached garage. Home has nice and spacious private patio area that is great for entertaining guest with reduced maintenance. The Stone Brook Community has community pool and private streets. Conveniently located near the Chino Hills Shoppes, great parks, and a great school district. Directions - From the 71 take the Grand/Edison exit and go East. Grand will become Edison, left on Fern, make right turn at Bonanza(New Stone Brook Community), and make left turn to Silverado.