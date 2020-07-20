All apartments in Chino
4466 Juanita Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4466 Juanita Ct.

4466 Juanita Court · No Longer Available
Chino
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

4466 Juanita Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
Totally Remodeled 2/2 single story condo for Lease! - Youll fall in love with this super cute totally remodeled single story 2/2 in the City of Chino. Freshly painted with laminate wood floors and freshly renovated kitchen. Youll be impressed with the new white cabinets and brand new appliances which include dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator! New dual pane windows throughout and backyard for entertaining. New energy efficient HVAC system with a Nest Thermostat included. Control your temperature from anywhere! Comes with one car garage and 1 carport and plenty of street parking since its tucked away in a cul de sac. Also, youll enjoy the HOA amenities that the HOA offers. Private park, community Swimming Pool, and playground for the little ones! This wont last, contact us to make an appointment today!

(RLNE4703877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4466 Juanita Ct. have any available units?
4466 Juanita Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 4466 Juanita Ct. have?
Some of 4466 Juanita Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4466 Juanita Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4466 Juanita Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4466 Juanita Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4466 Juanita Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4466 Juanita Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4466 Juanita Ct. offers parking.
Does 4466 Juanita Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4466 Juanita Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4466 Juanita Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 4466 Juanita Ct. has a pool.
Does 4466 Juanita Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4466 Juanita Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4466 Juanita Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4466 Juanita Ct. has units with dishwashers.
