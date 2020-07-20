4466 Juanita Ct.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally Remodeled 2/2 single story condo for Lease! - Youll fall in love with this super cute totally remodeled single story 2/2 in the City of Chino. Freshly painted with laminate wood floors and freshly renovated kitchen. Youll be impressed with the new white cabinets and brand new appliances which include dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator! New dual pane windows throughout and backyard for entertaining. New energy efficient HVAC system with a Nest Thermostat included. Control your temperature from anywhere! Comes with one car garage and 1 carport and plenty of street parking since its tucked away in a cul de sac. Also, youll enjoy the HOA amenities that the HOA offers. Private park, community Swimming Pool, and playground for the little ones! This wont last, contact us to make an appointment today!



(RLNE4703877)