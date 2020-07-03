3926 Tano Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool ceiling fan playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Welcome to this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Chino home in the highly sought , Home is the perfect family home in a great neighborhood. This beautifully appointed home features a formal living and dining room , recessed lighting, and fireplace. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops, and recessed lighting. The Master suite includes a large bedroom, ceiling fan, fireplace, his and hers closet, his and hers vanities and shower. 3 additional bedrooms and 1 additional full size bathroom with shower/tub combo complete the second story. Very affordable Community includes pool, clubhouse, park, playground and more