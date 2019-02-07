15791 Arden Forest Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully well-kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the coveted Preserve Community in Chino! Kitchen has espresso cabinets and granite countertops, with tile and wood flooring throughout downstairs. Luscious carpets upstairs throughout all the rooms. Abundantly natural lighting throughout the house. This unit is close to community parks, Clubhouse amenities, with large pool and 24-hour access gym, all within walking distance to the elementary school. Set an appointment soon to view the home!