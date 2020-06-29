14519 Baylor Avenue

Gorgeous home in lovely College Park Community. The owner will only rent the 3 bedrooms up stairs. One is master bedroom and 2 bedrooms share one bathroom. The owner will take the one bedroom downstairs. Short term lease available. One month minimum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
