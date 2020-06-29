All apartments in Chino
14519 Baylor Avenue

14519 Baylor Avenue
Location

14519 Baylor Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in lovely College Park Community. The owner will only rent the 3 bedrooms up stairs. One is master bedroom and 2 bedrooms share one bathroom. The owner will take the one bedroom downstairs. Short term lease available. One month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14519 Baylor Avenue have any available units?
14519 Baylor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 14519 Baylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14519 Baylor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14519 Baylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14519 Baylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14519 Baylor Avenue offer parking?
No, 14519 Baylor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14519 Baylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14519 Baylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14519 Baylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 14519 Baylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14519 Baylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14519 Baylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14519 Baylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14519 Baylor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14519 Baylor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14519 Baylor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
