All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13847 Clearwater Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13847 Clearwater Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

13847 Clearwater Avenue

13847 Clearwater Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13847 Clearwater Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brand new home in the Stone brook Community in Chino by Century Communities. The home offers 4 bedrooms (one with full bath downstairs), 3 bath, big Loft upstairs and 2 car garage, large gourmet kitchen , Separate eating area, big island, Big Master suite, Master Bathroom has a separate tub and shower,Large walk in closet and dual sinks, separate laundry room with cabinets , tank-less water heater. Stone brook affords a Private Community Swim Club,Walk to shopping centers, bank, fast food,great school district, and minutes to LA County line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13847 Clearwater Avenue have any available units?
13847 Clearwater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13847 Clearwater Avenue have?
Some of 13847 Clearwater Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13847 Clearwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13847 Clearwater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13847 Clearwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13847 Clearwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13847 Clearwater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13847 Clearwater Avenue offers parking.
Does 13847 Clearwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13847 Clearwater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13847 Clearwater Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13847 Clearwater Avenue has a pool.
Does 13847 Clearwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13847 Clearwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13847 Clearwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13847 Clearwater Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside