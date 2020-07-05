13847 Clearwater Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful brand new home in the Stone brook Community in Chino by Century Communities. The home offers 4 bedrooms (one with full bath downstairs), 3 bath, big Loft upstairs and 2 car garage, large gourmet kitchen , Separate eating area, big island, Big Master suite, Master Bathroom has a separate tub and shower,Large walk in closet and dual sinks, separate laundry room with cabinets , tank-less water heater. Stone brook affords a Private Community Swim Club,Walk to shopping centers, bank, fast food,great school district, and minutes to LA County line.