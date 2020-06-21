12990 Red Cedar Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher walk in closets microwave range

Stunning home located in a private streets Oak Grove community in Chino. Large unit 3 br & ba(the Loft on the 2nd floor could be convert

to the 4th bedroom). Innovative kitchen that features wider island and granite counter tops with an open floor plan. Walk-in closet/

Laundry room/ ENERGY STAR High Efficiency home/ recessed LED/ central heating & cooling. Close to supermarket/ restaurant/ 10

minutes to Costco and 99 Ranch market. Easy fwy access to 60 & 71. (GPS using 12950 Oaks Ave, Chino to locate the property)