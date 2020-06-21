All apartments in Chino
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

12990 Red Cedar Way

12990 Red Cedar Way · No Longer Available
Location

12990 Red Cedar Way, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
Stunning home located in a private streets Oak Grove community in Chino. Large unit 3 br & ba(the Loft on the 2nd floor could be convert
to the 4th bedroom). Innovative kitchen that features wider island and granite counter tops with an open floor plan. Walk-in closet/
Laundry room/ ENERGY STAR High Efficiency home/ recessed LED/ central heating & cooling. Close to supermarket/ restaurant/ 10
minutes to Costco and 99 Ranch market. Easy fwy access to 60 & 71. (GPS using 12950 Oaks Ave, Chino to locate the property)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12990 Red Cedar Way have any available units?
12990 Red Cedar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12990 Red Cedar Way have?
Some of 12990 Red Cedar Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12990 Red Cedar Way currently offering any rent specials?
12990 Red Cedar Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12990 Red Cedar Way pet-friendly?
No, 12990 Red Cedar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12990 Red Cedar Way offer parking?
No, 12990 Red Cedar Way does not offer parking.
Does 12990 Red Cedar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12990 Red Cedar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12990 Red Cedar Way have a pool?
No, 12990 Red Cedar Way does not have a pool.
Does 12990 Red Cedar Way have accessible units?
No, 12990 Red Cedar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12990 Red Cedar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12990 Red Cedar Way has units with dishwashers.
