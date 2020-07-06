All apartments in Chino
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
11848 Cayuga Place
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

11848 Cayuga Place

11848 Cayuga Place · No Longer Available
Location

11848 Cayuga Place, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This 2 Bed/1.5 bath condo in Chino is located in a gated community that includes access to community pool and parks!

Located just north of the 60 freeway off Central Ave, this condo is within walking distance of plenty of shopping and dining as well as very commuter friendly!

This condo is a corner unit so only 1 shared wall! It is on the edge of the community giving it more privacy and a great view of the mountains!

The downstairs is very spacious with a good sized kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Living room has a fireplace and easy access to the downstairs half bath.

Both bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom connects directly to the shared upstairs full bath and features his and hers closets. Master bedrooms also has vaulted ceiling and its own small balcony with a sliding glass door! The second bedroom is also a great size and has a ceiling fan.

The upstairs also has access to a huge patio deck above the attached 2 car garage! The deck is perfect for entertaining and taking in the breathtaking views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Water and trash are included in the rent. Tenant to pay all other utilities.

You won't want to miss the chance to rent this beautiful condo!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,810, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11848 Cayuga Place have any available units?
11848 Cayuga Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 11848 Cayuga Place have?
Some of 11848 Cayuga Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11848 Cayuga Place currently offering any rent specials?
11848 Cayuga Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11848 Cayuga Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11848 Cayuga Place is pet friendly.
Does 11848 Cayuga Place offer parking?
Yes, 11848 Cayuga Place offers parking.
Does 11848 Cayuga Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11848 Cayuga Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11848 Cayuga Place have a pool?
Yes, 11848 Cayuga Place has a pool.
Does 11848 Cayuga Place have accessible units?
No, 11848 Cayuga Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11848 Cayuga Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11848 Cayuga Place does not have units with dishwashers.

