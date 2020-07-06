11848 Cayuga Place

Amenities

This 2 Bed/1.5 bath condo in Chino is located in a gated community that includes access to community pool and parks!



Located just north of the 60 freeway off Central Ave, this condo is within walking distance of plenty of shopping and dining as well as very commuter friendly!



This condo is a corner unit so only 1 shared wall! It is on the edge of the community giving it more privacy and a great view of the mountains!



The downstairs is very spacious with a good sized kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Living room has a fireplace and easy access to the downstairs half bath.



Both bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom connects directly to the shared upstairs full bath and features his and hers closets. Master bedrooms also has vaulted ceiling and its own small balcony with a sliding glass door! The second bedroom is also a great size and has a ceiling fan.



The upstairs also has access to a huge patio deck above the attached 2 car garage! The deck is perfect for entertaining and taking in the breathtaking views of the San Gabriel Mountains.



Water and trash are included in the rent. Tenant to pay all other utilities.



You won't want to miss the chance to rent this beautiful condo!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,810, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

