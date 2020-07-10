Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking playground garage

3924 Valle Vista Available 06/13/20 2 Bedroom Chino Hills View Home - Lovely 2 bedroom home on a large view lot in fantastic Chino Hills neighborhood. Living room with wood floors, crown molding and wainscoting. Spacious kitchen with stone floors, dark cabinets, granite counters and dining area. Large bedroom with sitting area/office space and walk in closet. Second spacious bedroom features large closet and direct access to bath. Updated bathroom features stone floors and extra large stone walk-in shower. Great view backyard with direct access to Cinnamon Park, green belt, playground and walking trails. Large covered patio with fire pit that is perfect for entertaining. Home features AC/heat, 2 car garage, storage shed, RV parking and security system. No cats, please.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1823228?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2588940)