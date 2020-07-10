All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

3924 Valle Vista

3924 Valle Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Valle Vista Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
3924 Valle Vista Available 06/13/20 2 Bedroom Chino Hills View Home - Lovely 2 bedroom home on a large view lot in fantastic Chino Hills neighborhood. Living room with wood floors, crown molding and wainscoting. Spacious kitchen with stone floors, dark cabinets, granite counters and dining area. Large bedroom with sitting area/office space and walk in closet. Second spacious bedroom features large closet and direct access to bath. Updated bathroom features stone floors and extra large stone walk-in shower. Great view backyard with direct access to Cinnamon Park, green belt, playground and walking trails. Large covered patio with fire pit that is perfect for entertaining. Home features AC/heat, 2 car garage, storage shed, RV parking and security system. No cats, please.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1823228?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2588940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Valle Vista have any available units?
3924 Valle Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Valle Vista have?
Some of 3924 Valle Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Valle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Valle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Valle Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Valle Vista is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Valle Vista offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Valle Vista offers parking.
Does 3924 Valle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Valle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Valle Vista have a pool?
No, 3924 Valle Vista does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Valle Vista have accessible units?
No, 3924 Valle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Valle Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Valle Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

