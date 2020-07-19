Amenities

Welcome home to 2442 Cottonwood Trail in the warm city of Chino Hills. Centrally located near 71, 91, 60 and 57 freeways with shopping moments away, you and your family will quickly find your self at home. With 3 bedrooms, bonus loft, informal and formal living rooms and large kitchen with attached 2 car garage and RV parking you will find plenty of room to settle in. the home features carpets in bedrooms and hard surface in common areas. Deposit 2500 OAC tenant pays all utilities and renters insurance.