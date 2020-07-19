All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2442 Cottonwood

2442 Cottonwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Cottonwood Trail, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 2442 Cottonwood Trail in the warm city of Chino Hills. Centrally located near 71, 91, 60 and 57 freeways with shopping moments away, you and your family will quickly find your self at home. With 3 bedrooms, bonus loft, informal and formal living rooms and large kitchen with attached 2 car garage and RV parking you will find plenty of room to settle in. the home features carpets in bedrooms and hard surface in common areas. Deposit 2500 OAC tenant pays all utilities and renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Cottonwood have any available units?
2442 Cottonwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 2442 Cottonwood currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Cottonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Cottonwood pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Cottonwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2442 Cottonwood offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Cottonwood offers parking.
Does 2442 Cottonwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Cottonwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Cottonwood have a pool?
No, 2442 Cottonwood does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Cottonwood have accessible units?
No, 2442 Cottonwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Cottonwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Cottonwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Cottonwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Cottonwood does not have units with air conditioning.
