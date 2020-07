Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Quiet and private cul de sac home in the desirable Butterfield Ranch Community. The property features high ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1,400 sq ft of living space. New Exterior & Interior painting, New Carpets, New Blinds, Spacious open layout, Fireplace in living room. 2 car garage with long driveway. Walking distance to Schools and Parks. No pets allowed at this time.