19203 Alphington Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to the Gated Community known by all as "Shadow Park"**** Considered by most to be the most desirable place to live in the entire region****24 Hour Front Gateman plus roaming patrolmen in car makes this community one of the safest anywhere****House features three large bedrooms, two fireplaces, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances****Laminate wood flooring along with warm carpeting in the bedrooms, central heating and A/C of course****Shadow Park features private park with pool, kiddie pool, heated in ground spa, tennis courts, sand volley ball court, lightened basketball court, kiddie playground, green picnic areas, and available rec room that you can rent out for parties and special occasions****Send the kids to award winning ABC Unified School District which include Cerritos High School or Whitney if your child qualifies****

Cerritos features an award winning library, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, great shopping and great dining places****Convenient freeway access to the 91, 605, 5 freeways.