18917 Belshire Avenue.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

18917 Belshire Avenue

18917 Belshire Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18917 Belshire Ave, Cerritos, CA 90703
Artesia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18917 Belshire Avenue Available 06/15/19 Large 4 Bedroom Upgraded Home with Huge Bonus Room in Cerritos! - OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, 6/2/19, 11AM - NOON

This large home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a huge bonus room upstairs which includes a wardrobe. This bonus room could be used as a 5th bedroom if desired. Relax under the patio overhang in the serene backyard. Includes a built in gas BBQ, papaya trees, pineapple trees and other tropical fruit trees. All appliances as well as a deep freezer in the garage are included. The kitchen has a new dishwasher, new microwave, gas stove and upgraded counter tops. Plenty of parking and storage in the 3 car garage with ample storage cabinets. Come visit this house before it's taken off the market!

(RLNE4913409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18917 Belshire Avenue have any available units?
18917 Belshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 18917 Belshire Avenue have?
Some of 18917 Belshire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18917 Belshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18917 Belshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18917 Belshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18917 Belshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18917 Belshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18917 Belshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 18917 Belshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18917 Belshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18917 Belshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 18917 Belshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18917 Belshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18917 Belshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18917 Belshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18917 Belshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18917 Belshire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18917 Belshire Avenue has units with air conditioning.

