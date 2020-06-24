Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

18917 Belshire Avenue Available 06/15/19 Large 4 Bedroom Upgraded Home with Huge Bonus Room in Cerritos! - OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, 6/2/19, 11AM - NOON



This large home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a huge bonus room upstairs which includes a wardrobe. This bonus room could be used as a 5th bedroom if desired. Relax under the patio overhang in the serene backyard. Includes a built in gas BBQ, papaya trees, pineapple trees and other tropical fruit trees. All appliances as well as a deep freezer in the garage are included. The kitchen has a new dishwasher, new microwave, gas stove and upgraded counter tops. Plenty of parking and storage in the 3 car garage with ample storage cabinets. Come visit this house before it's taken off the market!



(RLNE4913409)