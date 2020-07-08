12944 Charlwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage internet access

Newly updated 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom home located on Private Cul-de-sac in great Cerritos neighborhood. This spacious residence offers an open floor plan with separate living, formal dining room and remodeled kitchen. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets and 2 additional bedrooms each with its own private bathroom. Kitchen and bathrooms have all been updated, new carpet in bedrooms and freshly painted interior. ** Shared Living Situation - Owner will reside in a completely separated portion of the home for Personal Use Only ** Please inquire for more information ** Cerritos offers award winning schools, community centered recreation, great restaurants and shopping and convenient access to the 91, 5 and 605 freeways.