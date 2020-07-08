All apartments in Cerritos
Cerritos, CA
12944 Charlwood Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

12944 Charlwood Street

12944 Charlwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

12944 Charlwood Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
Newly updated 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom home located on Private Cul-de-sac in great Cerritos neighborhood. This spacious residence offers an open floor plan with separate living, formal dining room and remodeled kitchen. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets and 2 additional bedrooms each with its own private bathroom. Kitchen and bathrooms have all been updated, new carpet in bedrooms and freshly painted interior. ** Shared Living Situation - Owner will reside in a completely separated portion of the home for Personal Use Only ** Please inquire for more information ** Cerritos offers award winning schools, community centered recreation, great restaurants and shopping and convenient access to the 91, 5 and 605 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12944 Charlwood Street have any available units?
12944 Charlwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12944 Charlwood Street have?
Some of 12944 Charlwood Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12944 Charlwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
12944 Charlwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12944 Charlwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 12944 Charlwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12944 Charlwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 12944 Charlwood Street offers parking.
Does 12944 Charlwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12944 Charlwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12944 Charlwood Street have a pool?
No, 12944 Charlwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 12944 Charlwood Street have accessible units?
No, 12944 Charlwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12944 Charlwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12944 Charlwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12944 Charlwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12944 Charlwood Street has units with air conditioning.

