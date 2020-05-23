12915 Bracknell Street

Amenities
Gated Shadow Park Community is the most highly desirable community in the entire area***24 Hour Front Gate Security
Officer**Complex features tennis courts, beach volley ball sand court, lighted night basketball court, children's playground,
available club house for holding get togethers, pool and spa, just to name a few***House has brand new kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops***
Other features include Central Heat and Air, gas stove,microwave, refrigerator, and washer/dryer,***house has brand new carpeting installed to go along with the wood like floors***Located in a rear quiet location within the complex**Interior paint and has been freshened where needed***Backyard features room for the kids to play and have family get togethers***Enjoy easy access to freeways, shopping, library, regional
park,schools, and the award winning Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts***