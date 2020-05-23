12915 Bracknell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool hot tub tennis court

Gated Shadow Park Community is the most highly desirable community in the entire area***24 Hour Front Gate Security

Officer**Complex features tennis courts, beach volley ball sand court, lighted night basketball court, children's playground,

available club house for holding get togethers, pool and spa, just to name a few***House has brand new kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops***

Other features include Central Heat and Air, gas stove,microwave, refrigerator, and washer/dryer,***house has brand new carpeting installed to go along with the wood like floors***Located in a rear quiet location within the complex**Interior paint and has been freshened where needed***Backyard features room for the kids to play and have family get togethers***Enjoy easy access to freeways, shopping, library, regional

park,schools, and the award winning Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts***