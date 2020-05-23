All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

12915 Bracknell Street

12915 Bracknell Street · No Longer Available
Location

12915 Bracknell Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gated Shadow Park Community is the most highly desirable community in the entire area***24 Hour Front Gate Security
Officer**Complex features tennis courts, beach volley ball sand court, lighted night basketball court, children's playground,
available club house for holding get togethers, pool and spa, just to name a few***House has brand new kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops***
Other features include Central Heat and Air, gas stove,microwave, refrigerator, and washer/dryer,***house has brand new carpeting installed to go along with the wood like floors***Located in a rear quiet location within the complex**Interior paint and has been freshened where needed***Backyard features room for the kids to play and have family get togethers***Enjoy easy access to freeways, shopping, library, regional
park,schools, and the award winning Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 Bracknell Street have any available units?
12915 Bracknell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12915 Bracknell Street have?
Some of 12915 Bracknell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12915 Bracknell Street currently offering any rent specials?
12915 Bracknell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 Bracknell Street pet-friendly?
No, 12915 Bracknell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12915 Bracknell Street offer parking?
No, 12915 Bracknell Street does not offer parking.
Does 12915 Bracknell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12915 Bracknell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 Bracknell Street have a pool?
Yes, 12915 Bracknell Street has a pool.
Does 12915 Bracknell Street have accessible units?
No, 12915 Bracknell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 Bracknell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12915 Bracknell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12915 Bracknell Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12915 Bracknell Street has units with air conditioning.
