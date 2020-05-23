11564 Bingham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cerritos 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Home - Wow, this lovely Home is open and fresh from the moment you open the door, with vaulted ceilings and vinyl planks throughout the living room, kitchen, hall and bathrooms! The open eat in kitchen has plenty of space for a large dining room table, and opens up to the backyard through a sliding patio door. The bedrooms are all carpeted with plush carpet, and has nice closet space, the Master Bedroom has a walk in closet. Both bathrooms have new vanities, mirrors and lighting. The hallway has a nice linen closet, and there is extra storage space in the living room. The home is equipped with an AC unit and has an attached 2 car garage. 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout, stove and dishwasher in the kitchen and gardening is included! For your viewing appointment please contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE #01961007



