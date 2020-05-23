All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 11564 Bingham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
11564 Bingham Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

11564 Bingham Street

11564 Bingham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11564 Bingham Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cerritos 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Home - Wow, this lovely Home is open and fresh from the moment you open the door, with vaulted ceilings and vinyl planks throughout the living room, kitchen, hall and bathrooms! The open eat in kitchen has plenty of space for a large dining room table, and opens up to the backyard through a sliding patio door. The bedrooms are all carpeted with plush carpet, and has nice closet space, the Master Bedroom has a walk in closet. Both bathrooms have new vanities, mirrors and lighting. The hallway has a nice linen closet, and there is extra storage space in the living room. The home is equipped with an AC unit and has an attached 2 car garage. 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout, stove and dishwasher in the kitchen and gardening is included! For your viewing appointment please contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE #01961007

(RLNE3532067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11564 Bingham Street have any available units?
11564 Bingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 11564 Bingham Street have?
Some of 11564 Bingham Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11564 Bingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
11564 Bingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11564 Bingham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11564 Bingham Street is pet friendly.
Does 11564 Bingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 11564 Bingham Street offers parking.
Does 11564 Bingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11564 Bingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11564 Bingham Street have a pool?
No, 11564 Bingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 11564 Bingham Street have accessible units?
No, 11564 Bingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11564 Bingham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11564 Bingham Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11564 Bingham Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11564 Bingham Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine