Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
11235 CANDOR Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

11235 CANDOR Street

11235 Candor Street · (714) 305-2050
Location

11235 Candor Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1609 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With brand new central air conditioning, new forced heating unit and new vinyl windows throughout. This open floor plan has a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and center, dual sided fireplace. Of the kitchen is a great family area and separate formal dining area. Full sized closets in all bedrooms, newer carpet floors, great private backyard patio and plenty of natural light. This home also has a full sized, 2 car garage with direct access into the home. Close to local shopping, dining, schools and an easy jump onto the 91 or 605 freeways. No pets allowed. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 CANDOR Street have any available units?
11235 CANDOR Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11235 CANDOR Street have?
Some of 11235 CANDOR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 CANDOR Street currently offering any rent specials?
11235 CANDOR Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 CANDOR Street pet-friendly?
No, 11235 CANDOR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 11235 CANDOR Street offer parking?
Yes, 11235 CANDOR Street does offer parking.
Does 11235 CANDOR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11235 CANDOR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 CANDOR Street have a pool?
No, 11235 CANDOR Street does not have a pool.
Does 11235 CANDOR Street have accessible units?
No, 11235 CANDOR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 CANDOR Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11235 CANDOR Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11235 CANDOR Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11235 CANDOR Street has units with air conditioning.
