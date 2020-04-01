11235 CANDOR Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With brand new central air conditioning, new forced heating unit and new vinyl windows throughout. This open floor plan has a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and center, dual sided fireplace. Of the kitchen is a great family area and separate formal dining area. Full sized closets in all bedrooms, newer carpet floors, great private backyard patio and plenty of natural light. This home also has a full sized, 2 car garage with direct access into the home. Close to local shopping, dining, schools and an easy jump onto the 91 or 605 freeways. No pets allowed. No pets, no smoking.