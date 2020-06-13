125 Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau Boulevard
31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68563 Paseo Real
68563 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1505 sqft
Cozy Townhome condo is the perfect place to call your winter home! Located inside the gates of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, this condo features a homey vibe.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Palm Springs Highlands East
1 Unit Available
30950 Avenida Del Yermo
30950 Avenida Del Yermo, Cathedral City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2279 sqft
Rare Opportunity 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath plus Pool and Spa home, located close to Panorama Park area of Cathedral City. This estate sits on an oversized 8276 sq foot lot.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
68298 Terrace Road
68298 Terrace Road, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2053 sqft
Welcome to Harmony Cove Mountain View Oasis This beautiful desert retreat is offered furnished as shown, or unfurnished with a longer term lease.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1335 sqft
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
29131 Isleta Court
29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below ** 2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates: April: $2,100 / $1,430 May - October: $2,100/

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
530 Via Assisi
530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1994 sqft
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Legacy
1 Unit Available
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2452 sqft
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
195 Via San Lucia
195 Via San Lucia, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1971 sqft
FOR LEASE. Huge green belts and elegant fountain at the roundabout greet you after entering this secure electronic gate guarded community. Tuscany is truly a desirable 'Gem in the Desert' landscape.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
21 Via Bella
21 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2331 sqft
Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Vista Mirage
1 Unit Available
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
420 Forest Hills Drive
420 Forest Hills Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1535 sqft
This lovely vacation home is located in one of the most requested communities, Mission Hills County Club, Rancho Mirage. This spacious Condo is beautifully decorated in light southwest colors throughout and has many amenities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Melody Ranch
1 Unit Available
2350 Miramonte Circle
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands. This seasonal rental features two spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
825 Inverness Drive
825 Inverness Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1756 sqft
This is a southwest facing condo with a back patio that provides gorgeous mountain and golf course views. The property is located off the 13th fairway looking across to the 14th green of the famous Dinah Shore golf course.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5300 E Waverly Drive
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long term unfurnished. Available after 06/15. This upstairs 1 bedroom 2 baths unit offers all: newer kitchen appliances including washer and dryer. Spacious balcony with a pool view.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Los Compadres
3 Units Available
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Araby Commons
11 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
939 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Desert Island Country Club
1 Unit Available
900 Island Drive
900 Island Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2871 sqft
Luxury Rental . Penthouse living with panoramic views! 24 hr guard gated community walk to The S . 3 BR/ 3 BA with third being used as a den/sitting room. Formal living room with fireplace, family room, eat in kitchen, interior laundry.
City Guide for Cathedral City, CA

Locals prefer to call this place Cat City!

Cathedral City is located in Riverside County, California, sandwiched between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage. You might be familiar with the Coachella Music Festival, which takes place here in the Coachella Valley every year. It's one of the two biggest cities in the Valley. The name comes from "Cathedral Canyon," which is south of the town. It has a number of golf resorts that keep the city thriving with booming tourism. The population now hovers around 51,200 and continues to grow rapidly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cathedral City, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cathedral City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

