/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:26 PM
172 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
28834 Isleta Court
28834 Isleta Ct, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Nice 2 BR available for both seasonal 30 day or weekly. STVR Permit ##016310 Max 4 persons.Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
29138 Desert Princess Drive
29138 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1212 sqft
Amazing remodeled lakefront 2BR with PRIVATE SPA. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
28608 Taos Court
28608 Taos Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1285 sqft
Fully remodeled on the golf course in secluded location. Open concept kitchen. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
28704 Taos Court
28704 Taos Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Remodeled with 2 master suites on the lake. Very secluded location on Lagos #2 with great view. Smart TVs in every room. WIFI. Highly sought after every year. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
67538 N Natoma Drive
67538 North Natoma Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1285 sqft
Stunning, sleek 2 BR completely remodeled with every detail. Very popular unit. On the golf course.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
67409 N Chimayo Drive
67409 North Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1212 sqft
Stunning, sleek 2 BR completely remodeled with every detail. Very popular unit. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
29148 Desert Princess Drive
29148 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Amazing Condo with great view. Very secluded.Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau Boulevard
31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
802 sqft
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
67263 N Chimayo Drive
67263 North Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Nice 2BR with golf course view. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
28825 E Portales Drive
28825 East Portales Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1212 sqft
Very nice with 2 master suites. On Golf course and close to gym, tennis and spa. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1335 sqft
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68615 Paseo Soria
68615 Paseo Soria, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1462 sqft
NO SHORT TERM APPLICANTS Seasonal rental only.60 Days MinimumAvailable dates:April 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
32505 Candlewood Drive
32505 Candlewood Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
848 sqft
2bed / 2 bath Upper floor condominium. Quiet complex in Central Cathedral City. Convienient location , centrally located to Palm Springs - Rancho Mirage and Downtown Cathedral City. For Long Term Lease
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Palm Springs Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
14 Lakeview Circle
14 Lakeview Circle, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Location, location, location. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium. Close to shopping public transit stops, schools and golf courses. The property is conveniently located near the Palm Springs Air Port and has community pools outdoor space and a lake.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
29131 Isleta Court
29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below ** 2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates: April: $2,100 / $1,430 May - October: $2,100/
Results within 1 mile of Cathedral City
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
67627 Cielo Court
67627 Cielo Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
29976 W Trancas Drive
29976 West Trancas Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1461 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course, lake and mountain views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
29569 W Laguna Drive
29569 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course and mountain views. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
67683 S Laguna Drive
67683 South Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1825 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course and mountain views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental. Also available as weekly rental in off-season. Call for rates.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Melody Ranch
1 Unit Available
2350 Miramonte Circle
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands. This seasonal rental features two spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
420 Forest Hills Drive
420 Forest Hills Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1535 sqft
This lovely vacation home is located in one of the most requested communities, Mission Hills County Club, Rancho Mirage. This spacious Condo is beautifully decorated in light southwest colors throughout and has many amenities.
Similar Pages
Cathedral City 1 BedroomsCathedral City 2 BedroomsCathedral City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCathedral City 3 BedroomsCathedral City Apartments with Balcony
Cathedral City Apartments with GarageCathedral City Apartments with GymCathedral City Apartments with ParkingCathedral City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CA
Highland, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CA