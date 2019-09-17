68563 Paseo Real

Amenities

Cozy Townhome condo is the perfect place to call your winter home! Located inside the gates of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, this condo features a homey vibe. Community pool fun is only a couple steps away! Enjoy your favorite shows in the cozy living room featuring a brand new TV. Both bedrooms are upstairs when en suite bathrooms. 2nd bedroom features a private balcony with pool view. Other features include a mini bar and attached 2-car garage. Community amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse w/ restaurant/bar, pro golf shop. pool and spa. Minutes to Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage as well as restaurants, shopping and the airport.