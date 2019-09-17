All apartments in Cathedral City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

68563 Paseo Real

68563 Paseo Real · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68563 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Cathedral Canyon Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Cozy Townhome condo is the perfect place to call your winter home! Located inside the gates of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, this condo features a homey vibe. Community pool fun is only a couple steps away! Enjoy your favorite shows in the cozy living room featuring a brand new TV. Both bedrooms are upstairs when en suite bathrooms. 2nd bedroom features a private balcony with pool view. Other features include a mini bar and attached 2-car garage. Community amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse w/ restaurant/bar, pro golf shop. pool and spa. Minutes to Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage as well as restaurants, shopping and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68563 Paseo Real have any available units?
68563 Paseo Real has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68563 Paseo Real have?
Some of 68563 Paseo Real's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68563 Paseo Real currently offering any rent specials?
68563 Paseo Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68563 Paseo Real pet-friendly?
No, 68563 Paseo Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathedral City.
Does 68563 Paseo Real offer parking?
Yes, 68563 Paseo Real does offer parking.
Does 68563 Paseo Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68563 Paseo Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68563 Paseo Real have a pool?
Yes, 68563 Paseo Real has a pool.
Does 68563 Paseo Real have accessible units?
No, 68563 Paseo Real does not have accessible units.
Does 68563 Paseo Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 68563 Paseo Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68563 Paseo Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 68563 Paseo Real does not have units with air conditioning.
