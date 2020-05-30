All apartments in Cathedral City
68298 Terrace Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:58 PM

68298 Terrace Road

68298 Terrace Road · (760) 895-0031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68298 Terrace Road, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Harmony Cove Mountain View Oasis This beautiful desert retreat is offered furnished as shown, or unfurnished with a longer term lease. Check out this Mid-Century desert oasis with relaxed vibe and stunning views, in the Upper Cathedral City Cove. It also includes a private courtyard, hot tub and sparkling saltwater pool.The furnishings are authentic Mid Century Modern, including two working vintage stereo consoles. Note, the Entertainment Room doubles as the 5th bedroom, with a sofa bed and closet.There are plenty of the modern comforts throughout - high-speed internet, and Wi-Fi, and Smart TVs.This stunning home includes two master bedroom suites on opposite sides of the house, each with king size beds, sliding doors that lead to the pool, and private bathrooms. There are two additional bedrooms with queen beds and an unattached 3rd guest bathroom.Once you're out by the spa and pool you'll enjoy stunning private mountain views, and lots of seating to relax in the sun or shade. Harmony Cove is the perfect private mountain view oasis!! .....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68298 Terrace Road have any available units?
68298 Terrace Road has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68298 Terrace Road have?
Some of 68298 Terrace Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68298 Terrace Road currently offering any rent specials?
68298 Terrace Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68298 Terrace Road pet-friendly?
No, 68298 Terrace Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathedral City.
Does 68298 Terrace Road offer parking?
No, 68298 Terrace Road does not offer parking.
Does 68298 Terrace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68298 Terrace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68298 Terrace Road have a pool?
Yes, 68298 Terrace Road has a pool.
Does 68298 Terrace Road have accessible units?
No, 68298 Terrace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 68298 Terrace Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 68298 Terrace Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68298 Terrace Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 68298 Terrace Road does not have units with air conditioning.
