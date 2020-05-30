68298 Terrace Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pool clubhouse hot tub courtyard internet access

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub internet access

Welcome to Harmony Cove Mountain View Oasis This beautiful desert retreat is offered furnished as shown, or unfurnished with a longer term lease. Check out this Mid-Century desert oasis with relaxed vibe and stunning views, in the Upper Cathedral City Cove. It also includes a private courtyard, hot tub and sparkling saltwater pool.The furnishings are authentic Mid Century Modern, including two working vintage stereo consoles. Note, the Entertainment Room doubles as the 5th bedroom, with a sofa bed and closet.There are plenty of the modern comforts throughout - high-speed internet, and Wi-Fi, and Smart TVs.This stunning home includes two master bedroom suites on opposite sides of the house, each with king size beds, sliding doors that lead to the pool, and private bathrooms. There are two additional bedrooms with queen beds and an unattached 3rd guest bathroom.Once you're out by the spa and pool you'll enjoy stunning private mountain views, and lots of seating to relax in the sun or shade. Harmony Cove is the perfect private mountain view oasis!! .....