530 Via Assisi
Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:48 AM

530 Via Assisi

530 Via Assisi · (760) 472-5277
Location

530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.

The home has a great open floor plan with granite counter tops, large tile flooring, living room, kitchen and separate laundry room. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES which include refrigerator, gas stove oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer! Enjoy the view of the Campanile Community from your master bedroom. This home has tile and carpet throughout the home. If you are feeling social head over to the community pool/spa, fireplace or bbq and picnic area. There is also a Fitness Center on site! This beautiful home has a private patio area.Pets are ok with an additional deposit of $400 and $40/mo in pet rent per pet.

For a self-guided tour, please dial (760) 472-5277 or for more information, please call 760-773-0123 ext 603. For a complete listing of our available properties visit our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.

If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.

This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.

All Applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent
2. No prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)
5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.

Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,399, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,399, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Via Assisi have any available units?
530 Via Assisi has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Via Assisi have?
Some of 530 Via Assisi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Via Assisi currently offering any rent specials?
530 Via Assisi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Via Assisi pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Via Assisi is pet friendly.
Does 530 Via Assisi offer parking?
Yes, 530 Via Assisi does offer parking.
Does 530 Via Assisi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Via Assisi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Via Assisi have a pool?
Yes, 530 Via Assisi has a pool.
Does 530 Via Assisi have accessible units?
No, 530 Via Assisi does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Via Assisi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Via Assisi has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Via Assisi have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Via Assisi does not have units with air conditioning.
