530 Via Assisi

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.



The home has a great open floor plan with granite counter tops, large tile flooring, living room, kitchen and separate laundry room. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES which include refrigerator, gas stove oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer! Enjoy the view of the Campanile Community from your master bedroom. This home has tile and carpet throughout the home. If you are feeling social head over to the community pool/spa, fireplace or bbq and picnic area. There is also a Fitness Center on site! This beautiful home has a private patio area.Pets are ok with an additional deposit of $400 and $40/mo in pet rent per pet.



For a self-guided tour, please dial (760) 472-5277 or for more information, please call 760-773-0123 ext 603. For a complete listing of our available properties visit our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.



If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.



This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.



All Applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent

2. No prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)

5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,399, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,399, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

