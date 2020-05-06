All apartments in Cathedral City
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:07 AM

35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive

35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr · (760) 774-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Cathedral Canyon Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit X189 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall. Well equipped kitchen. Water, mountain and palm views to enjoy from the living room, dining room and patio. Canyon Shores, a gated development, offers tennis, pools, spas, saunas, fitness and clubhouse. A public golf course is just across the street. Everything you want for a fun vacation getaway. Book today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive have any available units?
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive have?
Some of 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathedral City.
Does 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
