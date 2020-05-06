35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna tennis court

Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall. Well equipped kitchen. Water, mountain and palm views to enjoy from the living room, dining room and patio. Canyon Shores, a gated development, offers tennis, pools, spas, saunas, fitness and clubhouse. A public golf course is just across the street. Everything you want for a fun vacation getaway. Book today!