31200 Landau

Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.This lower end unit has a new air conditioner and new water heater.The floorplan offers: an open kitchen, dining area and living room. You have two patios, one off of the living room and another off of the master. If you haven't visited the desirable gated complex of Cathedral Springs now is the time. You will find: 4 pools & spas, lighted tennis courts, exercise room and lush landscaping. The location is great too! Only minutes from downtown Palm Springs and the International Airport, convenient to the fwy and across from Cimarron Golf Course. See for yourself!