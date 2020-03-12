All apartments in Cathedral City
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:36 PM

31200 Landau

31200 Landau Blvd · (760) 413-7080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2407 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.This lower end unit has a new air conditioner and new water heater.The floorplan offers: an open kitchen, dining area and living room. You have two patios, one off of the living room and another off of the master. If you haven't visited the desirable gated complex of Cathedral Springs now is the time. You will find: 4 pools & spas, lighted tennis courts, exercise room and lush landscaping. The location is great too! Only minutes from downtown Palm Springs and the International Airport, convenient to the fwy and across from Cimarron Golf Course. See for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31200 Landau have any available units?
31200 Landau has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31200 Landau have?
Some of 31200 Landau's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31200 Landau currently offering any rent specials?
31200 Landau isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31200 Landau pet-friendly?
No, 31200 Landau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathedral City.
Does 31200 Landau offer parking?
No, 31200 Landau does not offer parking.
Does 31200 Landau have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31200 Landau offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31200 Landau have a pool?
Yes, 31200 Landau has a pool.
Does 31200 Landau have accessible units?
No, 31200 Landau does not have accessible units.
Does 31200 Landau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31200 Landau has units with dishwashers.
Does 31200 Landau have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31200 Landau has units with air conditioning.
