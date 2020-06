Amenities

Rare Opportunity 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath plus Pool and Spa home, located close to Panorama Park area of Cathedral City. This estate sits on an oversized 8276 sq foot lot. This home has a 2 car garage and over 2279 sq feet of living space that will appeal to the most discriminating buyer. Nice gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and offers plenty of space for entertaining. Large ceramic tiles, new carpet and high vaulted ceilings gives this home top notch appeal. The backyard has a large patio that surrounds the house. Rear of home is east facing and pool is gated. Move in ready. Back on market, buyer could not perform.