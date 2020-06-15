30620 Pauline Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental. This home has been tastefully redone to a more contemporary style of living. The kitchen is updated with new cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances and track lighting. Polished cement floors are featured throughout. Each bathroom is beautifully redone with tiled showers and tub in the hall bath. Home features a one-car garage, private laundry closet, and of course your backyard paradise. Huge backyard features a private pool, an outside shower and plenty of shade with three trees overlooking the pool. Conveniently located close to everything. Don't miss out on this one!



Please call Real Property Management at 760-345-8888 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



(RLNE5788244)