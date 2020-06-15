All apartments in Cathedral City
Cathedral City, CA
30620 Pauline Avenue
30620 Pauline Avenue

30620 Pauline Avenue · (760) 687-2400
Cathedral City
Apartments with Gym
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

30620 Pauline Avenue, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Rancho Ramon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 30620 Pauline Avenue · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental. This home has been tastefully redone to a more contemporary style of living. The kitchen is updated with new cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances and track lighting. Polished cement floors are featured throughout. Each bathroom is beautifully redone with tiled showers and tub in the hall bath. Home features a one-car garage, private laundry closet, and of course your backyard paradise. Huge backyard features a private pool, an outside shower and plenty of shade with three trees overlooking the pool. Conveniently located close to everything. Don't miss out on this one!

Please call Real Property Management at 760-345-8888 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

(RLNE5788244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30620 Pauline Avenue have any available units?
30620 Pauline Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30620 Pauline Avenue have?
Some of 30620 Pauline Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30620 Pauline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30620 Pauline Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30620 Pauline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 30620 Pauline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 30620 Pauline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30620 Pauline Avenue does offer parking.
Does 30620 Pauline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30620 Pauline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30620 Pauline Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 30620 Pauline Avenue has a pool.
Does 30620 Pauline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30620 Pauline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30620 Pauline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 30620 Pauline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30620 Pauline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 30620 Pauline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
