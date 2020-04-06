All apartments in Cathedral City
29131 Isleta Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

29131 Isleta Court

29131 Isleta Court · (760) 325-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29131 Isleta Court · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below **

2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates:

April: $2,100 / $1,430
May - October: $2,100/ $1,430
November - December: $2,720/ $2,176
January - February: $3,400 (per month)
March: $3,740 (per month)

* Pet friendly for animals under 15 lbs., with a $300.00 pet deposit *

Desert Princess Golf and Poolside Paradise welcomes you to this 2 bedroom 2 bath meticulously maintained condo. It is located just minutes from Downtown Palm Springs and a short 10 min ride to Palm Springs International airport. This end unit greets you with extraordinary lightning from all of the extra windows in this Toltec model. Gazing out the windows you get amazing golf course and mountain views. Shutters in every room. Just A few steps away is the relaxing pool and Jacuzzi. Entering the grand great room you will get the full effect of the Palm Springs lifestyle. Cherry pastel colors throughout. The Kitchen has a darling window with views galore, a gas stove, and a newer stainless steel dishwasher (This is the only street that offers gas in the community) The covered patio is expansive and provides extra shade. The gas barbecue is a great touch for entertaining family or friends!

The Master bedroom is large with pleasant decor and an extra comfy King Bed. It has a TV with Spectrum cable included. The master bath has a large walk in shower and double sinks. The hall in the Master that leads to the Master bathroom has two separate spacious closets. The Guest Bedroom is over sized and has a very large TV with a Queen Bed and Great closet space! The home is located on the most desirable street in the community. It is a short distance to the Full service Spa with Sauna, Health and fitness center, Tennis courts, Basketball court, racquetball, 3 pickleball courts, bocce ball and horseshoes.

This unit has a one car garage and has space to park the golf cart. There is a 24 hour staffed security gate, for added safety.

A utility deposit of $500 or more will be collected for summer stays with a length of 21 days or more during the months of April - October. Depending on the website you use to book your stay, you may need to provide a credit card directly to our office for the deposit if it applies. During the months of April - October our tenants are responsible for any electric use overage that exceeds $100 per month. This is done to encourage the tenant to help conserve energy when the house is not being occupied and to allow for our monthly rental rates for summer stays to be lower. If there is an overage on the usage it will be taken from the deposit. If usage exceeds the deposit amount the tenant is responsible for the cost of the overage.

The Desert Princess community offers a immaculately groomed 27 hole PGA championship golf course. Surrounded by the panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountain range. This resort lifestyle provides a wide range of amenities. The Desert Princess Clubhouse, The Mountain view Grille, Lagos Cafe and a Golf Pro Shop. The Health and fitness full service spa with sauna is a must see! There are 33 well maintained swimming pools though out this community... take your pick!! Tennis courts, Basketball court, racquetball, 3 pickleball courts, bocce ball and horseshoes. The super market is right across the street. The neighborhood has a lot of near by restaurants. Near by Amenities include dry cleaners, nail and hair salons and pharmacy's. Take a quick Uber ride to Palm Springs and experience the downtown lifestyle with shopping, casinos, street fairs, music festivals and the museum. Or set off for a short drive to discover the Aerial Tramway and dont forget to visit the Joshua tree National park. There is also a 24 hour staffed security gate.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5055913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29131 Isleta Court have any available units?
29131 Isleta Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29131 Isleta Court have?
Some of 29131 Isleta Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29131 Isleta Court currently offering any rent specials?
29131 Isleta Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29131 Isleta Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 29131 Isleta Court is pet friendly.
Does 29131 Isleta Court offer parking?
Yes, 29131 Isleta Court does offer parking.
Does 29131 Isleta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29131 Isleta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29131 Isleta Court have a pool?
Yes, 29131 Isleta Court has a pool.
Does 29131 Isleta Court have accessible units?
No, 29131 Isleta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29131 Isleta Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29131 Isleta Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 29131 Isleta Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 29131 Isleta Court does not have units with air conditioning.
