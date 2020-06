Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

3 bed 2 bath single family home in very desirable Rio Vista neighborhood. Home has been significantly upgraded with newer roof, Alarm System, Paint, fans, and beautiful new landscaping. Oversized master bedroom features private ensuite and expansive walk in closet. Enjoy hillside views from the spacious back patio area. It is apparent the home has been well cared for and is a MUST SEE !