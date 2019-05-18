All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

1449 Bernita Way

1449 Bernita Way · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Bernita Way, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 92020
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This very large, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on a beautiful lot in the sought after Horizon Hills area, boasting gorgeous views, privacy and great amenities. The multi-level house is full of character and charm both inside and out and features fresh paint, new fixtures, tile and new carpeting throughout. The sprawling lot is almost a full acre and offers tons of open space for entertaining as well as several intimate spaces to enjoy. From the pool and jacuzzi, to the multiple private patios, to the variety of fruit trees, plants and flowers, this property is truly a stand-out.

On the entry level of the home you'll find the extra-large living room featuring a beautiful, custom tiled fireplace and wood beam ceilings. Large windows and two sets of french doors flood the room with natural light and open up to a huge view deck and access to the rest of the backyard. The large kitchen offers an eat-in area, tons of cabinet space and french doors that open up to the backyard as well.

Upstairs there is a library area with reading nook, three bedrooms and two baths. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, private bathroom and another set of french doors that open up to a large balcony with great views of the property and surrounding hills. The other two bedrooms are huge and well appointed with a spacious bathroom located between them.

Downstairs, is another large living space with french doors that open to a covered patio and access to the pool deck. There is also a full bathroom, over-sized laundry room and access to the attached 2-car garage with workspace.

POOL SERVICE, GARDENER AND WATER ARE ALL PAID FOR BY THE OWNER!!! Enjoy all the advantages of home-ownership without any of the hassle!

PETS ALLOWED (with restrictions).

Please call 619-741-6569 or email for more information and to schedule a time to view the interior.

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Bernita Way have any available units?
1449 Bernita Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 1449 Bernita Way have?
Some of 1449 Bernita Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Bernita Way currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Bernita Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Bernita Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 Bernita Way is pet friendly.
Does 1449 Bernita Way offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Bernita Way offers parking.
Does 1449 Bernita Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 Bernita Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Bernita Way have a pool?
Yes, 1449 Bernita Way has a pool.
Does 1449 Bernita Way have accessible units?
No, 1449 Bernita Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Bernita Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 Bernita Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 Bernita Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1449 Bernita Way does not have units with air conditioning.
