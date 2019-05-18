1449 Bernita Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This very large, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on a beautiful lot in the sought after Horizon Hills area, boasting gorgeous views, privacy and great amenities. The multi-level house is full of character and charm both inside and out and features fresh paint, new fixtures, tile and new carpeting throughout. The sprawling lot is almost a full acre and offers tons of open space for entertaining as well as several intimate spaces to enjoy. From the pool and jacuzzi, to the multiple private patios, to the variety of fruit trees, plants and flowers, this property is truly a stand-out.



On the entry level of the home you'll find the extra-large living room featuring a beautiful, custom tiled fireplace and wood beam ceilings. Large windows and two sets of french doors flood the room with natural light and open up to a huge view deck and access to the rest of the backyard. The large kitchen offers an eat-in area, tons of cabinet space and french doors that open up to the backyard as well.



Upstairs there is a library area with reading nook, three bedrooms and two baths. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, private bathroom and another set of french doors that open up to a large balcony with great views of the property and surrounding hills. The other two bedrooms are huge and well appointed with a spacious bathroom located between them.



Downstairs, is another large living space with french doors that open to a covered patio and access to the pool deck. There is also a full bathroom, over-sized laundry room and access to the attached 2-car garage with workspace.



POOL SERVICE, GARDENER AND WATER ARE ALL PAID FOR BY THE OWNER!!! Enjoy all the advantages of home-ownership without any of the hassle!



PETS ALLOWED (with restrictions).



Please call 619-741-6569 or email for more information and to schedule a time to view the interior.



