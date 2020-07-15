Apartment List
/
CA
/
casa de oro mount helix
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM

219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Finding an apartment in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a p... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4108 Avoyer Pl
4108 Avoyer Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1584 sqft
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
9247 Brookside Circle
9247 Brookside Circle, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1016 sqft
9247 Brookside Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Huge lot, Views!! Custom Kitchen, Oak Floors - This beautiful home welcomes you with a marvelous, long driveway and with an Amazing deck surrounded by trees.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
10010 San Juan St. G
10010 San Juan Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Studio
$1,650
925 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 BR, 1 BA updated upstairs apartment will be available soon! The kitchen comes with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless appliances included (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave).
Results within 1 mile of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
45 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
1025 S Sunshine Ave
1025 Sunshine Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom, swimming pool - Property Id: 307038 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1592 Murray Ave.
1592 Murray Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1945 sqft
3 Bed- 2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon With Bonus Room and Pool! - Beautiful two story home located on Murray Avenue in desirable Grossmont Terrace/Fletcher Hills area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4562 Garfield St.
4562 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
675 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!*** Quiet. Peaceful. Large lot, 3 on 1 property located well back from the street. Did we say quiet? No, really quiet. Downstairs apartment is ready for a new tenant.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
8605 Echo Dr
8605 Echo Drive, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
Beautiful Private Large Studio Cottage Close To All -La Mesa - Located in the foothills of La Mesa / Spring Valley. Charming fully furnished cottage in beautiful quiet culdesac. Sitting on a large lot separated by the main house.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
1771 Jamacha Road #B
1771 Jamacha Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
725 sqft
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
7 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
City Guide for Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

"So hold on tight; stay up all night, 'cause Rosie I'm comin' on strong / By the time we meet the morning light I will hold you in my arms / I know a pretty little place in Southern California down San Diego way / There's a little cafe where they play guitars all night and day / You can hear 'em in the back room strummin' / So hold tight 'cause don't you know daddy's comin'" - Bruce Springsteen, "Rosalita"

It's hot, it's dry, and it's filled with delicious taco shops. Casa de Oro-Mount Helix is often overlooked (or straight up ignored) in favor of its better-known neighbor San Diego, but the quaint little town east of the port city has plenty to offer people willing to suffer the rarely crowded 10-minute drive to visit. Minimal traffic and maximal amenities make this little golden gem a great place to set up shop or home, and you can bet you'll find a deal on more than the rents--did we mention the taco shops? If food and housing aren't convincing enough, then perhaps the nearby public trolley will sway you to the light side. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Finding an apartment in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Casa de Oro-Mount Helix 3 BedroomsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Garages
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Parking
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Dog Friendly ApartmentsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARancho San Diego, CALa Presa, CA
Bostonia, CAWinter Gardens, CABonita, CAAlpine, CAImperial Beach, CARamona, CARancho Santa Fe, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College