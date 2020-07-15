/
3 bedroom apartments
182 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4108 Avoyer Pl
4108 Avoyer Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped.
La Mesa
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
9247 Brookside Circle
9247 Brookside Circle, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1016 sqft
9247 Brookside Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Huge lot, Views!! Custom Kitchen, Oak Floors - This beautiful home welcomes you with a marvelous, long driveway and with an Amazing deck surrounded by trees.
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
1592 Murray Ave.
1592 Murray Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1945 sqft
3 Bed- 2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon With Bonus Room and Pool! - Beautiful two story home located on Murray Avenue in desirable Grossmont Terrace/Fletcher Hills area.
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
Jamacha Lomita
644 Rytko St
644 Rytko Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
644 Rytko St Available 08/05/20 3 bed 1 Bath 1 Story View Home with Solar System - Highly upgraded home features laminate plank flooring throughout, A/C, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large covered patio, fire
College East
4912 63rd Street
4912 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4912 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 College Area House - Close to SDSU - 4 Bedrooms - - College Area Rental - Tile & Wood Floors - Great For Students - Close to SDSU - Large Rooms - Two Car Garage, Plus Driveway Parking - Central A/C - Upgraded
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
4051 Hegg St
4051 Hegg Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
College Area House For Rent - Property Id: 305787 Property Attributes 3 Bed/1 Full bath Kitchen, Family room, Large covered patio Large front and back yard Heater,Refrigerator,Stove, and Garbage disposal Washer and dryer hook up Near Shopping and
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Skyline
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
2Story, 2Car garage attached, small Backyard, Trash included, washer & dryer room, walk-in Pantry, Community Pool & BBQ area More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12917931 (RLNE5426062)
College West
4995 Tierra Baja Way
4995 Tierra Baja Way, San Diego, CA
Large 5 Bedroom House right next to SDSU! - Large five-bedroom house walking distance to SDSU! A little about what this home has to offer: large living spaces, beautiful bedrooms, a great kitchen with updated appliances, and a huge backyard
La Mesa
7537 El Paso Street
7537 El Paso Street, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1844 sqft
7537 El Paso Street Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Views and Walking Distance to Lake Murray - This home is a must see! The second story deck has a wonderful view of Lake Murray.
College East
5126 Gary Street
5126 Gary Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1333 sqft
5126 Gary Street Available 08/14/20 Fantastic 3 bedroom home available soon in College Area East!! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath house on a quiet cul-de-sac in College Area East.
College East
4947 63rd St
4947 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
REALLY CLEAN 5 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house walking distance to SDSU w/ 2 car garage. AC. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Fire Place w/Marble Surround/Hearth, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Nice size bedrooms.
College West
5744 Mary Lane Dr
5744 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA
Re-renting for Students who are not coming to San Diego due to COVID I need to re-rent it for them!!! This is an A+ Location for SDSU Campus proximity! Well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single-story with over 1700 square feet, beautiful hardwood
College East
5229 Tipton St
5229 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
5 bedroom house was just completely remodeled with brand new floors, paint, appliances etc. House features large bedrooms, a HOT-TUB, drought tolerant landscaping which includes turf in the back yard that will save you a ton on your water bill.
College East
5136 E Falls View Dr
5136 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
6 bedroom 3 bathroom house with Bonus Room & Newly resurfaced pool & Jacuzzi (pebble tech) on the popular E Falls View street. Living room with slider that opens to the bonus Sun room that overlooks the Pool.
College East
6249 Adobe Dr
6249 Adobe Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, Large Den is currently used as a 5th bedroom (double). Very close to SDSU and freeway. Backyard backs up to the SDSU Parking garage. Large bedrooms kitchen and living rooms.
