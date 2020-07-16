Apartment List
150 Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA with hardwood floors

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4108 Avoyer Pl
4108 Avoyer Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1584 sqft
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
9247 Brookside Circle
9247 Brookside Circle, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1016 sqft
9247 Brookside Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Huge lot, Views!! Custom Kitchen, Oak Floors - This beautiful home welcomes you with a marvelous, long driveway and with an Amazing deck surrounded by trees.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
44 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
7 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12058 Calle De Montana # 265
12058 Calle De Montana, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1161 sqft
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 Available 07/22/20 Rancho San Diego - Corner Location - Upstairs Master Suite - AC - Private Patio - Garage - - Rancho San Diego - Rancho Villas HOA - Community Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Clubhouse - 2 Story
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,428
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
7 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rolando
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
La Mesa
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
La Presa
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
College East
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,415
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
College East
4912 63rd Street
4912 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2180 sqft
4912 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 College Area House - Close to SDSU - 4 Bedrooms - - College Area Rental - Tile & Wood Floors - Great For Students - Close to SDSU - Large Rooms - Two Car Garage, Plus Driveway Parking - Central A/C - Upgraded

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolando
4624 Rolando Blvd.
4624 Rolando Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1550 sqft
4624 Rolando Blvd.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
2430 69th Street
2430 69th Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
967 sqft
2430 69th Street Available 09/05/20 69th St **Single Story, 2 Bedroom, Garage, View, RV Parking! - Single Story, 2 Bedroom,1 Bath, Wood Floors, 2 Car Garage! Approx. 967 Sq. Ft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7502-310 Parkway Drive
7502 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - Welcome home to your beautiful top story condo, located just minutes from SDSU, the highway, shopping, and only 15 minutes from the beach! This condo features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout,
City Guide for Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

"So hold on tight; stay up all night, 'cause Rosie I'm comin' on strong / By the time we meet the morning light I will hold you in my arms / I know a pretty little place in Southern California down San Diego way / There's a little cafe where they play guitars all night and day / You can hear 'em in the back room strummin' / So hold tight 'cause don't you know daddy's comin'" - Bruce Springsteen, "Rosalita"

It's hot, it's dry, and it's filled with delicious taco shops. Casa de Oro-Mount Helix is often overlooked (or straight up ignored) in favor of its better-known neighbor San Diego, but the quaint little town east of the port city has plenty to offer people willing to suffer the rarely crowded 10-minute drive to visit. Minimal traffic and maximal amenities make this little golden gem a great place to set up shop or home, and you can bet you'll find a deal on more than the rents--did we mention the taco shops? If food and housing aren't convincing enough, then perhaps the nearby public trolley will sway you to the light side. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Casa de Oro-Mount Helix renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

