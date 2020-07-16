150 Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA with hardwood floors
"So hold on tight; stay up all night, 'cause Rosie I'm comin' on strong / By the time we meet the morning light I will hold you in my arms / I know a pretty little place in Southern California down San Diego way / There's a little cafe where they play guitars all night and day / You can hear 'em in the back room strummin' / So hold tight 'cause don't you know daddy's comin'" - Bruce Springsteen, "Rosalita"
It's hot, it's dry, and it's filled with delicious taco shops. Casa de Oro-Mount Helix is often overlooked (or straight up ignored) in favor of its better-known neighbor San Diego, but the quaint little town east of the port city has plenty to offer people willing to suffer the rarely crowded 10-minute drive to visit. Minimal traffic and maximal amenities make this little golden gem a great place to set up shop or home, and you can bet you'll find a deal on more than the rents--did we mention the taco shops? If food and housing aren't convincing enough, then perhaps the nearby public trolley will sway you to the light side. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Casa de Oro-Mount Helix renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.