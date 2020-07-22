Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

214 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4108 Avoyer Pl
4108 Avoyer Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1584 sqft
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
10010 San Juan St. G
10010 San Juan Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Studio
$1,650
925 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 BR, 1 BA updated upstairs apartment will be available soon! The kitchen comes with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless appliances included (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave).
Results within 1 mile of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
36 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,328
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
2 Units Available
El Cajon
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioners and additional storage. Residents can enjoy on-site amenities such as laundry, pool, and BBQ area. Conveniently situated near I-8 with proximity to Harry Griffen Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
$
5 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
1025 S Sunshine Ave
1025 Sunshine Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment, swimming pool - Property Id: 307038 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
1771 Jamacha Road #B
1771 Jamacha Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
725 sqft
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.
Results within 5 miles of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
La Mesa
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,478
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
La Presa
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,831
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,958
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,440
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal pool and impeccable landscaping. Apartments have patio or balcony, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Great location, minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park.
City Guide for Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

"So hold on tight; stay up all night, 'cause Rosie I'm comin' on strong / By the time we meet the morning light I will hold you in my arms / I know a pretty little place in Southern California down San Diego way / There's a little cafe where they play guitars all night and day / You can hear 'em in the back room strummin' / So hold tight 'cause don't you know daddy's comin'" - Bruce Springsteen, "Rosalita"

It's hot, it's dry, and it's filled with delicious taco shops. Casa de Oro-Mount Helix is often overlooked (or straight up ignored) in favor of its better-known neighbor San Diego, but the quaint little town east of the port city has plenty to offer people willing to suffer the rarely crowded 10-minute drive to visit. Minimal traffic and maximal amenities make this little golden gem a great place to set up shop or home, and you can bet you'll find a deal on more than the rents--did we mention the taco shops? If food and housing aren't convincing enough, then perhaps the nearby public trolley will sway you to the light side. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

