All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 561 E Cassidy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
561 E Cassidy St
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

561 E Cassidy St

561 East Cassidy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

561 East Cassidy Street, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
561 E Cassidy St Available 06/12/19 3bd/2ba Quality Single Family Home with Large Yard - 3bd/2ba quality build single family home in cul de sac secluded residential neighborhood. New quality bathrooms, kitchen, and high end flooring throughout the house, hardwood cabinets with many high end features, and granite counters, central AC and heating, side by side laundry hookup, ex-large 2 car garage, and big backyard.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing* Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE4888237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 E Cassidy St have any available units?
561 E Cassidy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 561 E Cassidy St have?
Some of 561 E Cassidy St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 E Cassidy St currently offering any rent specials?
561 E Cassidy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 E Cassidy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 E Cassidy St is pet friendly.
Does 561 E Cassidy St offer parking?
Yes, 561 E Cassidy St offers parking.
Does 561 E Cassidy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 E Cassidy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 E Cassidy St have a pool?
No, 561 E Cassidy St does not have a pool.
Does 561 E Cassidy St have accessible units?
No, 561 E Cassidy St does not have accessible units.
Does 561 E Cassidy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 E Cassidy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 E Cassidy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 561 E Cassidy St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles