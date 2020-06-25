Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

561 E Cassidy St Available 06/12/19 3bd/2ba Quality Single Family Home with Large Yard - 3bd/2ba quality build single family home in cul de sac secluded residential neighborhood. New quality bathrooms, kitchen, and high end flooring throughout the house, hardwood cabinets with many high end features, and granite counters, central AC and heating, side by side laundry hookup, ex-large 2 car garage, and big backyard.

Pets submit for approval.



