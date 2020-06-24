518 E Kenbridge Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Huge backyard - Property Id: 100848



This beautiful home is located in a culdesac. It's a very safe neighborhood, great neighbors and a university and elementary school blocks away. It has three spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It has a huge wrap around backyard with plenty of privacy. A gas fireplace, washer and dryer included.



-Master Bedroom with Bathroom

-Laundry room

-Beautiful Sun room

-Garage attached

-wood floors and tiling

- Nearby Cal State Dominguez Hills



This property rents quickly, so feel free to email me asap. tenazcapitalllc@yahoo.com



Utilities not included. Section 8 not accepted.



!!!! OPEN HOUSE !!!!

Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

5:30pm - 7:30pm



Thursday, March 5th, 2020

10:30am - 2:30pm



Saturday, March 7th, 2020

11:00am-1:00pm



Requirements to qualify to Rent:

-Must See Property

-Application completely filled w/ $40 fee

-ID

-2 months bank statements

-2 months pay stubs

-Interview with Owner

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100848

