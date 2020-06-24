All apartments in Carson
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

518 E Kenbridge Dr

518 East Kenbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

518 East Kenbridge Drive, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Huge backyard - Property Id: 100848

This beautiful home is located in a culdesac. It's a very safe neighborhood, great neighbors and a university and elementary school blocks away. It has three spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It has a huge wrap around backyard with plenty of privacy. A gas fireplace, washer and dryer included.

-Master Bedroom with Bathroom
-Laundry room
-Beautiful Sun room
-Garage attached
-wood floors and tiling
- Nearby Cal State Dominguez Hills

This property rents quickly, so feel free to email me asap. tenazcapitalllc@yahoo.com

Utilities not included. Section 8 not accepted.

!!!! OPEN HOUSE !!!!
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020
5:30pm - 7:30pm

Thursday, March 5th, 2020
10:30am - 2:30pm

Saturday, March 7th, 2020
11:00am-1:00pm

Requirements to qualify to Rent:
-Must See Property
-Application completely filled w/ $40 fee
-ID
-2 months bank statements
-2 months pay stubs
-Interview with Owner
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100848
Property Id 100848

(RLNE5606942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

