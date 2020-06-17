All apartments in Carson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:43 AM

330 W. 223rd St.

330 West 223rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 West 223rd Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
This is a very nice complex. The building has laundry facilities and carport parking. Located across the street from a middle schools. Easy access to shopping center and the 110 frwy. Few steps from a public park and a library. Friendly on-site staff. Call today to view this charming unit. Units are newly RENOVATED!.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Courtyard, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=897

IT490610 - IT49MM897

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 W. 223rd St. have any available units?
330 W. 223rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 330 W. 223rd St. have?
Some of 330 W. 223rd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 W. 223rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
330 W. 223rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W. 223rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 330 W. 223rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 330 W. 223rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 330 W. 223rd St. does offer parking.
Does 330 W. 223rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 W. 223rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W. 223rd St. have a pool?
No, 330 W. 223rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 330 W. 223rd St. have accessible units?
No, 330 W. 223rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W. 223rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 W. 223rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 W. 223rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 W. 223rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
