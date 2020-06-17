330 W. 223rd St.

Amenities
This is a very nice complex. The building has laundry facilities and carport parking. Located across the street from a middle schools. Easy access to shopping center and the 110 frwy. Few steps from a public park and a library. Friendly on-site staff. Call today to view this charming unit. Units are newly RENOVATED!.
.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Courtyard, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=897
IT490610 - IT49MM897