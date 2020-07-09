320 W 220th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious split level townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Freshly painted interior, The front door leads you into a good size living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Huge kitchen at the second level with dining area. Remodeled kitchen with pinewood cabinets. Granite counter tops. Recessed lights, double sink, tiled floors in kitchen. Both refrigerators included with no warranties expressed or implied. Parquet flooring in the dining area, living room and staircase plus half bath. Brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms and steps leading to the bedrooms. There is a large balcony off off the dining area and one balcony of the bedroom. Two car attached garage that leads directly into the home.