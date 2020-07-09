All apartments in Carson
320 W 220th Street
320 W 220th Street

320 West 220th Street · No Longer Available
320 West 220th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Spacious split level townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Freshly painted interior, The front door leads you into a good size living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Huge kitchen at the second level with dining area. Remodeled kitchen with pinewood cabinets. Granite counter tops. Recessed lights, double sink, tiled floors in kitchen. Both refrigerators included with no warranties expressed or implied. Parquet flooring in the dining area, living room and staircase plus half bath. Brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms and steps leading to the bedrooms. There is a large balcony off off the dining area and one balcony of the bedroom. Two car attached garage that leads directly into the home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 320 W 220th Street have any available units?
320 W 220th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 320 W 220th Street have?
Some of 320 W 220th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 W 220th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 W 220th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 W 220th Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 W 220th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 320 W 220th Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 W 220th Street offers parking.
Does 320 W 220th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 W 220th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 W 220th Street have a pool?
No, 320 W 220th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 W 220th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 W 220th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 W 220th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 W 220th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 W 220th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 W 220th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

