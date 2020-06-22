23320 Colony Park Drive

Amenities
Check out this exclusive 2 Story 2BD-2BA town home in Carson, CA! This unit has stunning wood floors and fresh paint through out. An open floor plan with a large living room and ample patio makes this perfect for entertaining! Addionally this home comes with at full 2 car garage and walk in closets! Make this community your next home-inquire today!
$2250.00 Rent
$2250.00 Deposit
$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee
$39 Non-refundable Application Fee
*2 Car Garage
*Patio
*Central A/C
*Washer/Dyer in Unit
*Community Pool on site
*Community BBQ
*Small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available 11/13/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
