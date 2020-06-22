All apartments in Carson
23320 Colony Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23320 Colony Park Drive

23320 Colony Park Drive
Location

23320 Colony Park Drive, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this exclusive 2 Story 2BD-2BA town home in Carson, CA! This unit has stunning wood floors and fresh paint through out. An open floor plan with a large living room and ample patio makes this perfect for entertaining! Addionally this home comes with at full 2 car garage and walk in closets! Make this community your next home-inquire today!

PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS ON THE WEEKEND AND AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 11/23. PLEASE EMAIL SUPPORT@RPMLONGBEACH.COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

$2250.00 Rent
$2250.00 Deposit
$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee
$39 Non-refundable Application Fee

*2 Car Garage
*Patio
*Central A/C
*Washer/Dyer in Unit
*Community Pool on site
*Community BBQ
*Small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit

Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available 11/13/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23320 Colony Park Drive have any available units?
23320 Colony Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 23320 Colony Park Drive have?
Some of 23320 Colony Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23320 Colony Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23320 Colony Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23320 Colony Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23320 Colony Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23320 Colony Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23320 Colony Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 23320 Colony Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23320 Colony Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23320 Colony Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23320 Colony Park Drive has a pool.
Does 23320 Colony Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 23320 Colony Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23320 Colony Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23320 Colony Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23320 Colony Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23320 Colony Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
