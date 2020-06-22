23320 Colony Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this exclusive 2 Story 2BD-2BA town home in Carson, CA! This unit has stunning wood floors and fresh paint through out. An open floor plan with a large living room and ample patio makes this perfect for entertaining! Addionally this home comes with at full 2 car garage and walk in closets! Make this community your next home-inquire today!



PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS ON THE WEEKEND AND AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 11/23. PLEASE EMAIL SUPPORT@RPMLONGBEACH.COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.



$2250.00 Rent

$2250.00 Deposit

$225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee

$39 Non-refundable Application Fee



*2 Car Garage

*Patio

*Central A/C

*Washer/Dyer in Unit

*Community Pool on site

*Community BBQ

*Small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit



Criteria

-620 FICO Score

-3x monthly rent in gross income

-No Evictions

-2 year work history

-Positive feedback from landlords



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available 11/13/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.