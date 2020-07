Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful gated community AVALON GREEN condo. This is a 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms condo with 1 car detached garage and one designated outdoor parking. This condo is surrounded by many trees, green areas and manicured landscaping. It has been updated with granite counter tops, new appliances, new screen doors, new paint and more. It is in a turn-key condition and located close to parks, a shopping center and schools.